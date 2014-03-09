LAHORE - FIA immigration authorities claimed on Saturday that they arrested five fake travellers trying to board a Libya-bound flight, said an official. He named the detainees as Abdul Hafeez from Rawalpindi, Waqas Akram and Shahbaz Ahmad from Gujrat; and Aamir Sohail and Tanseer Ali Aslam from Sialkot. An Abdur Razzaq from Gujrat received up to 300,000 per passenger to send them Libya on fake employment visa. Passengers were sent to the anti-human trafficking cell that registered a case. FIA has been in hunt for Razzaq.