Lahore - The CIA arrested four accused and recovered huge quantity of illegal weapons from their possession on Saturday, said SP Umar Virk, while addressing a press conference at CIA Model Town police station.

He said the police received secret information that some miscreants were going to smuggle heavy and latest weapons into the city via Motorway. On which CIA was assigned duty to nab the accused. SP CIA set picket at Motorway near Thokar Niaz Beg. During the search process heavy weapons including 98 rifles and pistols, 62 magazines and 76,635 rounds were recovered. The police party arrested Fazlur Rehman and Hassan Khan and on their pointation their two companions Muhammad Yasin and Mani Daar Khan were also arrested.