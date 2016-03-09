Islamabad - Pakistan Air Force and Army Aviation, in joint operations in Shawal valley of North Waziristan, have killed at least 21 militants, Director General ISPR Lt-Gen Asim Bajwa said Tuesday.

The airstrikes and ground operations that began Monday night in Shawal border region continued into Tuesday.

In his tweets Director General ISPR, Lt-Gen Asim Bajwa said the airstrikes supported by the ground forces were continuing to hunt down the fleeing terrorists. Important heights and passes along Pak-Afghan Border had been secured. Clearance of the Valley was in progress, he added.

"Ops continue. Imp heights & passes along Pak-Afghan Border secured. Valley's sanitisation in progress," he said on Twitter.

He later posted photographs of soldiers fanning out in a forested area and a ruined building engulfed in smoke.

It was not possible to confirm how many people were killed in the offensive, nor whether they were indeed combatants, as journalists are denied access to the conflict zone.

Army began its operation to clear Taliban and Al-Qaeda strongholds in North Waziristan in 2014, and claims to have killed more than 3,750 militants since then with no civilian casualties.

In late February the army said it was entering the final phase of the operation, but offered no further details.

Meanwhile, the toll from a deadly Taliban suicide bombing on a court complex in Charsadda rose Tuesday after a victim died overnight, officials said.

"The death toll from yesterday's blast has risen to 18 as one civilian succumbed to his injuries while two injured are in critical condition," Tariq Hassan, said a senior local administration official.

The attack occurred Monday in Shabqadar town and was claimed by the Taliban's Jamat-ul-Ahrar faction, which said it was to avenge the hanging of Mumtaz Qadri.

He was hanged on February 29 in what analysts described as a key moment in country's long fight against militancy, saying it demonstrated the government's resolve to uphold the rule of law rather than allowing extremism to flourish.

His funeral brought up to 100,000 people on to the streets, hailing him as a hero.