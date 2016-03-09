ISLAMABAD - Former army chief general (retd) Pervez Musharraf has been summoned on 31st March to record his statement under section 342 of Criminal Procedure Code.

The Special Court, which heard the high treason case, on Tuesday declined to accept medical report that had advised the former commando complete rest.

Faisal Chaudhry, representing the ex-COAS, presented the medical report of Musharraf but Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, who was heading a three-judge bench of Special Court didn’t accept the report and asked him to file it in a proper way in the office.

The Special Court comprises three high court judges. Justice Mazhar Alam is chief justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Tahira Safdar from Balochistan High Court and Justice Yawar Ali of Lahore High Court. The Special Court was established under Criminal Law Amendment (Special Court) Act 1976 to hear the high treason case Pervez Musharraf for promulgating emergency and Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) on 3rd November 2007. It has been hearing the case since December 24, 2013.

After the recording and cross-examination of prosecution witnesses and documentary evidence when the court in September 2014 had decided to record Musharraf’s statement under section 342 his counsels submitted an application and requested the court to include all the then chief ministers, governors, federal and provincial ministers all the corps commanders and the chief of army staff as aiders, abettors, facilitators and collaborators in the case.

The court after hearing the arguments of prosecution and the defence counsels on the application passed an order on 27 November 2014 and associated former prime minister Shaukat Aziz, the then chief justice Abdul Hameed Dogar and ex-law minister Zahid Hamid in the case. The named persons approached the Islamabad High Court, which had set aside the Special Court order. However, the Special Court on 27-11-15 again named these persons and directed the Joint Investigation Team to probe them. The de facto chief justice Hameed Dogar approached the Supreme Court against the Special Court order. The apex court on 26-02-16 set aside it and ordered the Special Court to proceed with the matter without further delay.

Onset of the hearing chief prosecutor Akram Sheikh presented the Supreme Court judgment. Justice Miankhel, who had replaced Sindh High Court Chief Justice Faisal Arab as head of the Special Court said they have the judgment. Justice Faisal Arab has been elevated to Supreme Court.

The prosecutor also gave brief history of the case as Justice Miankhel was first hearing the case. Akram Sheikh said in the light of the apex court’s 26th February judgment, Musharraf is solely responsible for imposition of emergency, therefore, he should be summoned to record his statement under section 343 of CrPc. He asked the court to hold day to day trial, adding if the Special Court delays the case then it would have to give solid reasons for it.

Upon that Justice Miankhel inquired whether the accused has been exempted to appear before the court. Ikram Sheikh said, no. However, Faisal Chaudhry, defense counsel, contended that Musharraf had been granted exemption in view of his bad health condition. He said, lead defence counsel Farough Naseem, who is incumbent vice chairman of Pakistan Bar Counsel, could not come as the PBC had given strike call due to the suicide bombing in Shabqadar on yesterday.

The judge said that in light of the august court judgment the accused should appear before the Special Court to record his statement under 342 of CrPc.

The case is adjourned till 31st March.