Pakistan Women’s cricket team will not be able to play its first warm up match of the World T20, Waqt News reported. The team has not yet received the security clearance from the government to go to India.

Pakistani team had its first match scheduled with New Zealand’s Women cricket team . The match is scheduled for tomorrow but the Pakistani team is still in the country.

The right wing Hindu extremist organizations and Indian political parties are protesting against the Pakistan-India match in the World T20 because of which security clearance has not been given to both the men and women’s cricket teams.

The men’s cricket team is still in the country as well.

The security team sent by Pakistan showed dissatisfaction yesterday with regards to the security arrangements for the Pakistani teams, especially in Dharamsala where Pakistan-India match is scheduled to be played.

.