ISLAMABAD - Justice Muhammad Bashir, who is hearing corruption references against Sharifs will continue serving as the accountability court judge for another three years after President Mamnoon Hussain approved extension in his tenure. “In exercise of powers conferred by Section 5 (g) and (h) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been pleased to appoint Mr Muhammad Bashir, District and Sessions Judge (BS 21) as a Judge Accountability Court-I, Islamabad in his own pay and scale on deputation basis for further period of three years w.e.f. 10-03-2018 to 12.03.2021 or until further order, whichever is earlier,” states a notification issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Law and Justice.