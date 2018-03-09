GILGIT - The Agriculture Department and regional heads of the banks agreed upon undertaking initiatives for opening up credit window for the small farmers of Gilgit-Baltistan here on Thursday.

The meeting between officials of agriculture department and banks was held here in the office of Secretary Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Sajjad Haider that looked into all possibilities and opportunities to soften markups and raise an awareness among farmers for right utilization of the loans.

The regional heads of all banks in GB were invited by agriculture department to deliberate upon how soft-term agricultural loans could be given to farmers.

The Secretary agriculture while expressing strong resolve to boost up agriculture sector said the government is committed to uplift agriculture region.

He sought proposals from banks to come up with special markup on loans keeping in view the condition of the region and urged bankers that they should ensure credits given to farmers of the region.

Regional heads of the banks apprised the secretary about issues related to Agriculture credits and how these obstacles could be removed.

The Banks assured the department that soft-terms low-markup loans would be given to those farmers who were interested to enhance produces.