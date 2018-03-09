ISLAMABAD - The British High Commission on Thursday announced a new annual scholarship honouring the legacy of the late human rights activist Asma Jehangir .

The scholarship will be awarded to the best female Chevening candidate each year, following the scheme’s rigorous selection process, said a HC statement.

Chevening scholarships are awarded to outstanding emerging leaders to pursue a one-year master programme at any UK university.

The scholarship programme provides a unique opportunity to future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers from all over the world to develop professionally and academically, to build networks, to experience UK culture, and to form lasting positive relationships with the UK. In 2017, Chevening sent 63 Pakistanis to universities across the UK – including 23 women.

The recipient of the inaugural award will be announced in August when the 2018 Chevening scholars have been selected.

Announcing the new scholarship, the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew said: “I am delighted to announce that Asma Jehangir’s family has agreed to the creation of a scholarship in her name as part of our prestigious Chevening programme. It is particularly appropriate to be able to announce the award, which will each year go to the top female Chevening candidate, on International Women’s Day. For decades Asma Jehangir was a courageous defender of Pakistan’s most vulnerable citizens. She was also a powerful advocate for the rights of women. This scholarship honours her achievements.”

He added: “Women across Pakistan, as they are around the world, are under-represented in politics, in leadership positions and across society. We hope that this scholarship inspires future generations of Pakistani women by giving them a platform to realise their potential – helping, in turn, realise the great potential of their country. As the founder of the country, Mohammed Ali Jinnah, said, “No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.”

Speaking about the announcement, Asma Jehangir’s daughter, Sulema Jehangir said: “Asma Jehangir believed passionately in the importance of higher education. We welcome the British High Commission’s naming of one of its Chevening Scholarships as a fitting tribute to our mother and her life time’s work.”

The Chevening alumni consist of over 1,600 alumni which include senior journalists, civil servants, professionals, politicians, and members of society from all walks of life.