FAISALABAD - Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif, Thursday said the five judges of the Supreme Court have turned the entire judiciary of Pakistan into a political party.

Addressing a social media convention of PML-N here at Iqbal Park, Dhobi Ghat, Maryam said: “Decisions against us are coming from the top court even after disqualification of Nawaz Sharif and his removal from premiership.

She claimed Nawaz Sharif is the only person in the world, who is facing vengeance even though nothing was proven against him.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said PML-N, despite losing the slot of its president and election symbol, emerged as the biggest party in the Senate.

“Nothing has been found against Nawaz Sharif in the corruption cases during the past six months,” she claimed. She said the deadline set for the National Accountability Bureau’s references against the former prime minister has expired. “If you couldn’t find anything against Nawaz Sharif in six months what can you find in two months?” she questioned, addressing the NAB officials and the accountability court conducting hearing of the references against Sharifs.

She said it is unfortunate that elections for the Senate chairman would be held on March 12, but decision on the suo motu action against the senators who have already left dual nationality would be announced on March 13. Terming it a rigging, she said the masses are aware of all the tactics of pre-poll rigging.

Maryam Nawaz said PML-N is the biggest political party of the country and has emerged as the single largest party in the Senate despite all the tactics of its opponents.

She said certain elements toppled the Balochistan government before the Senate elections to achieve their ulterior motives.