Rawalpindi - The Women Research and Resource Centre of Fatima Jinnah Women University held seminar titled “Violence against women and access to justice” in connection with the International Women’s Day.

Benazir Jatoi was the guest speaker at the seminar, who works with Aurat Foundation on law and governance issues. She talked about violence against women and how to tackle the issue. She said that globally, women faced these issues for so many years.

Ending violence against women and girls is possible, she said, adding that there were proven solutions for supporting and empowering survivors to stop reoccurrence of violence.

There are many ways for resisting and preventing norms, attitudes and behaviours that perpetuate violence against women and everyone has a role in it, she said.

Meanwhile, students representing institutions of social welfare department at Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal presented performances in different competitions during a ceremony organised by Women Development Centre, Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Rawalpindi to mark the festivities of International Women’s Day.

PML-N leader Dr Jamal Nasir was the chief guest who distributed sewing machines and gifts among the winners. Students participated in singing, fancy dress show, party and bridal makeup. Well-prepared participants showed their talents in different contexts.

Dr Jamal Nasir in his address on the occasion highlighted role of mothers in bringing up their kids in a proper way and said that due respect and honour of women should be ensured for promotion of high moral values in the society. He said that Islam protected rights of women and it is our obligation that we should follow the laws for protection of women rights.

Director Social Welfare Aslam Maitla and Deputy Director Nabeela Rana briefed about services of social welfare department. Chairperson District Coordination Council Dr Sadia Mushtaq appreciated the legislation of Punjab Assembly for women protection and said that NGO sector would launch effective public awareness campaigns to educate masses about women protection laws.

In addition, Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Mullick said that Islam is the biggest protector of women’s rights and the sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri women had no example in the world.

She was speaking at a seminar titled, “Women and Society”, organised by Rawalpindi Arts Council to mark International Women’s Day on Thursday. She said that it was the day to recognise the struggle of all those women who are fighting for their rights at any stage.

Mullick added that women of Indian-held Kashmir were combating against Indian Army. They are facing occupation with bravery as they are bravest women of the world, she said.

Naheed Manzoor said that women in Pakistan were almost enjoying their rights and their services were being recognized at every level.