KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $18,329.2million on 02 March 2018.The weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $12,233.2million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $6,096.0million, thus total liquid foreign reserves reached $18,329.2million. During the week ending 02 March 2018, SBP's reserves decreased by US$113 million to US$12,233 million, due to external debt servicing and other official payments.