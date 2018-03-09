Kite-flying kills father of four

A father of four children died shortly after a stray string slit his throat open near Multan Chungi in the limits of Sabzazar police precincts on Thursday evening. Rescue workers said that another man, who was riding on the same bike, also wounded in the incident and he was shifted to a hospital in serious condition. The deceased identified as 37-year-old Farooq Subhani, riding on a motorcycle along with his brother Arshad was going towards Scheme More when the chemical-coated twine of a stray kite slit his throat open near Mandi bus stop. As a result, both the motorcyclists fell on the road instantly. Subhani was rushed to a nearby hospital but expired in the way. Rescue workers said that Arshad also sustained serious injuries and he was shifted to a hospital by local police. However, his condition was said to be stable. The police were investigating the incident. Meanwhile, Punjab police inspector general Arif Nawaz Khan took notice of the death caused by kite-flying and ordered the city police chief to send back a detailed report of the incident within 24 hours.–Staff Reporter

Four of a family wounded in explosion

Four people of a family received burns following an explosion caused by gas leakage at a house located on Bund Road, rescue workers said on Thursday. The injured including three children were shifted to a hospital with multiple burns. They were identified as Raees Ahmad, 40, Sana, 10, Sara 8, and Ayyan, 5. The condition of the injured was said to stable late Thursday night. According to police, the four family members were wounded after the blast caused by gas-leakage at a house in Sultan Pura. Authorities were investigating the incident.–Staff Reporter

SPU to guard every foreigner

Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan has said that provision of foolproof security to all foreigners especially Chinese national is the prime responsibility of the Special Protection Unit and for this purpose all available resources should be utilized with comprehensive security strategies. The IGP said that there should no deficiency of modern weapons, swift speed vehicles, bullet proof jackets, night vision telescopes along with other accessories to personnel deployed on CPEC-related sites. He also emphasized upon briefing of police personnel about current challenges so that they could perform their duties diligently and with good spirit.–Staff Reporter

PFA seals milk shop

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a milk shop and discarded 280 litres of adulterated milk during a surprise visit to Zaman Milk Unit in the Kacha Jail Road area on Thursday. An operation was conducted under the supervision of Director for Vigilance and Deputy Director Operations along with food dairy team on the unit. Teams has taken into custody around 280 litres adulterated milk and 15kg yogurt which spilt on the spot due to low lactometer reading (LR) and presence of water and chemical in milk during milk samples testing which conducted on the spot.–Staff Reporter