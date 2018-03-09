YOGYAKARTA - A pair of Indonesian Islamic universities is pushing female students to ditch niqab face veils - with one threatening expulsion for non-compliance - as concerns grow over rising fundamentalism in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation.

Sunan Kalijaga State Islamic University said it issued the edict this week to more than three dozen niqab-wearing students, who will be booted from school if they refuse.

“We are a state university... we’ve been told to spread ‘moderate Islam’,” the school’s chancellor Yudian Wahyudi told a press briefing this week. The school, based in Indonesia’s cultural capital Yogyakarta, has some 10,000 students.

Another Yogyakarta-based institution, Ahmad Dahlan University, has also introduced a new prohibition on the niqab out of fears it might stir up religious radicalism, which has seen a resurgence on many of the nation’s university campuses.

There will be no penalty for those who refuse, it added.

“But during exams, they cannot wear it because officials have to match the photos on their exam ID with them, which is hard if one is wearing the niqab,” university chancellor Kasiyarno, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told reporters Wednesday.