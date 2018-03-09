QILA DIDAR SINGH - Students need to work hard to get their country placed in the row of developed countries. “Only the hardworking students become doctors, engineers and scientists.”

These views were expressed by Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ahmed Tipu and MPA Ch Rafaqat Hussain Gujjar during an address to the prize distribution ceremony at a local school here the other day.

They pointed out that students’ mental and physical growth were necessary to make them useful future citizens of the society. They also distributed prizes to students for brilliant performance. Schoolteacher namely Waqas was awarded a motorbike for best performance.