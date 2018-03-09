SADIQABAD - The alleged indifference on the part of public representatives and departments concerned has caused one of the main city roads to deteriorate.

Talking to The Nation, locals including Aslam, Arshad Ahmed, Abdul Waheed, Asad Nawaz, Younus and Tariq said that Jamaluddin Wali Road has been in dilapidated condition since long. They said the road is causing multiple problems for motorists, especially for the transporters who use the road for transportation of their goods. “Due to the road’s dilapidated condition, motorists often fall victim to fatal accidents. At least 10 people have lost their lives in road crash during the previous month,” they said. They demanded the public representatives and the officials concerned ensure repair to the road, warning that people living along the roads would be forced to stage protest otherwise.