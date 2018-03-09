KARACHI - Observing World Kidney Day, Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) organised a day long public awareness programme at its main premises in Karachi here on Thursday.

World Kidney Day is an international annual event celebrated all over the globe for creating mass awareness about the diagnosis, treatment options and most importantly prevention of kidney diseases. This year’s theme is Kidneys and Women’s Health (Include, Value, and Empower).

According to figures and statistics provided by International Society for Nephrology (ISN) and The International Federation of Kidney Foundation’s (IFKF), chronic diseases of the kidney are the 8th commonest cause of death in women all over the world, causing more than 600,000 deaths per year and approximately 195 million women are affected by it worldwide: chronic kidney disease (CKD) is more likely to develop in women compared to men with an average 14 per cent prevalence in women and 12 per cent in men.

The prevalence of CKD is rising and may affect approximately 3million of women in their childbearing age with an increased risk of negative health outcomes for the pregnant mother and the baby.

The day long activities chalked out by SIUT included free clinical testing like blood, urine tests and measurement of height, weight, body mass index (BMI) and blood pressure etc. There were free checkup / consultations by medical specialists, nutritionist consultations and dietary advice and eye screening and consultation.

Throughout the day there were ongoing lectures and tutorials relating to kidney diseases. Distribution of educational material to create awareness among the masses about various kidney ailments was also carried out. Those who spoke on the occasion were Nephrologists Dr Rubina Naqvi and Dr Rafia Shah, Diabetologist Dr Fouzia Mushtaq, Dietician Kehkashan Zehra and others.

A large number of people participated in the event and availed the facilities.

Similarly Indus Hospital, Sheikh Saeed Memorial Campus celebrated World Kidney Day with the theme ‘Kidneys and women’s health - include, value and empower.’

The experts stressed that kidneys are vital organs and women should take care of their kidneys. The event involved public awareness, educational and screening activities.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) affects 10 per cent of the adult population worldwide. It is one of the top 20 causes of deaths in the world. It affects approximately 195 million women worldwide and it is currently the 8th leading cause of women’s death.

It causes approximately 600,000 deaths every year. Women have a higher risk of developing CKD than men. This year, medical practitioners are focusing on pregnancy-related renal diseases; urinary tract infections; connective tissue diseases; especially systemic lupus erythematosus.

During the event, Nephrologists explained that pregnancy could be a major cause of acute kidney diseases in women of childbearing age. Nutritionists informed that almost half of the people who have diabetes develop kidney diseases, therefore, diabetic patients should have regular tests to check their kidney functions. They also advised that patients should reduce their salt intake and limit the amount of processed food.

Health professionals conducted free screening for kidney diseases. Patient were assessed for BP and BMI. During the screening participants were asked questions and offered tests to check whether they already have kidney disease or they are at risk of developing it.

Doctors also provided educational information about kidney disease and distributed informative flyers.