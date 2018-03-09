KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said the development works carried out in the city and the KMC council members and political parties are stand united with the mayor.

He expressed these views while talking to media on Thursday, during the inspection of construction works of new block in Gazdarabad Maternity Hospital, Nishter Road.

He said Supreme Court’s clear directives that KDA, Master Plan, CBCA and water board be handed over to the KMC. All encroachments from amenity plots will be removed soon, he added. The mayor said the new block of the Gazdarabad Maternity Hospital will be constructed with a cost of Rs360 million with addition of 100 beds and its construction work will complete in 2018. He said new latest machinery and medical equipments worth Rs150 million would be purchased for the hospital and construction work would be done with an estimated cost of Rs210 million.

Wasim said the Allied Bank embezzled Rs1.75 billion of KMC and the State Bank is not helping the KMC to bring back the money. He said the KPT owes Rs900 million to the KMC and it is injustice that the KMC is urged to provide municipal facilities and no amount of the KMC receivable from other organisations is paid.

He said the KMC hospitals are being provided with necessary medicines and equipment and machinery operation theatre, X-Ray machines, MRI and other essential machinery.

Oxygen plat will be installed in the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for which Bahria Town is coordinated. Survey of the hospital will be done on Friday and hope soon this plant will be installed in the hospital soon.

On the occasion, the mayor talking to women said: “Women are very important part of our society and women are doing great works in various sectors and I salute the hard working, committed and courageous women and congratulate them on the World Women’s Day.”

He said: “The women’s day reminds us that we should not only give respect to women but also provide them opportunities in different sectors life so that they could serve the nation and take part in the progress of the country.”

He said half of the Pakistan population is consist of women and we cannot ignore them or keep them away from our society. He said our religion also teaches us to respect women and provide them their rights.

He said we should also open doors for education and skills for rural women besides doing the same for women of our cities. Wasim said: “I want to deliver maximum facilities to masses of the metropolis and local government also playing its role in this regard, adding that if anybody wants to remove me from the slot then fulfill their wish.” Medical Committee Chairperson Naheed Fatima, Works Committee Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Parks Committee Chairman Khurram Farhan.

,

Works Electrical and Mechanical Chairman Khaliduddin, Director General Works Shahab Anwer.

, Director Coordination Masood Alam, Director Estate Tasneem Ahmed and other officers were present.