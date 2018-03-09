SHIKARPUR - A bicyclist died after he collided with a tractor on Marri-Shikarpur Link Road, in the limits of Lakhi Gate police station on Thursday.

According to police, a man identified as Shafi Muhammad (21), son of Rahmatullah Luhar was died in a collision took place between tractor and cycle when he was going to his village. Area police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to RBUT Civil Hospital for autopsy and handed over to his heirs.

Police arrested tractor driver Jahanzaib Khan Pathan. A case will be registered when the heirs of deceased approached the concerned police station, police said.