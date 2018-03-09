DUBAI - Quetta Gladiators' emerging player Hassan Khan said that he dedicated his stellar performance in the showdown against Multan Sultans to his team mentor, Sir Vivian Richards.

"It was Sir Richards' birthday today and I would like to dedicate my performance to him. The team has also dedicated the win to him," Khan said while talking to DawnNewsTv.

Talking about being hugged by Sir Richards when he hit the winning six, Khan said, "It was one of the best moments of my life, it is because of all the stars and mentors in the dugout and the confidence they have in me that I was able to play that well."

"My heartbeat was fast, but I also did have confidence on my own abilities and the fact that it was not a large total to beat helped me too," Khan said during a post-match press conference.

The Gladiators also surprised Sir Richards with a birthday cake during their post-match celebrations.

Hassan said that before he arrived on the crease to face Multan's bowling attack, he knew that he would finish the game. “I just had one thing in mind that it’s not a big run chase and I could finish the game,” he said. “PSL is a big platform for the youngsters to showcase their talent. Thankful to Almighty for letting me achieve success for my team in the important match.”

Gladiators successfully chased down the 153-run target on the second-last ball of the innings as tail-ender Hassan Khan dispatched a slower ball bowled by Kieron Pollard over the mid-wicket boundary for six.

Responding to a question, Khan said that he would like to maintain consistency in his performance with full confidence – and the rest is on the Almighty. The 19-year-old, who is the captain of Pakistan U-19 team, said that he has aimed to give his best in the tournament so that he could be spotted by the selectors for the national team.