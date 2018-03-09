MULTAN - NAB Multan has arrested four accused persons in Investigation against Naseer Ahmed Khan Tabassum and others, Developer and Sponsors of Gulshan Mehr Ali Housing Scheme, Tehsil Kabirwala, Khanewal for cheating on public at large.

NAB sources said that the accused were caught on receipt of complaints from 20 persons, alleging the accused persons of cheating them under the business name Nasir Garden Housing Scheme in year 2006. Later the housing scheme was renamed to Gulshan Mehr Ali Housing Scheme Phase-III, Kabirwala, Khanewal. Subsequently more complainants approached the Bureau and submitted their complaints and claims.

The accused persons connived and colluded for defrauding 99 persons of an amount more than Rs100 million. The accused without obtaining NOC from the authorities concerned, started the housing scheme and kept collecting money from general public till arrest. Accused Naseer Ahmed Khan Tabassum, Nasir Ahmed Khan and Rana Muhammad Qasim are land supplier while Mian Iftikhar is developer for Gulshan Mehr Ali Housing Scheme Phase-III. All four accused persons have been luring general public and marketing an unregistered housing scheme and collecting money. Despite a long time the accused failed to complete the requisite requirement of minimum land for housing scheme, documentation and legal formalities for approval to establish the housing scheme. All four accused will be produced before Judge Accountability Court Multan on Thursday (today).