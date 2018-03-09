Rawalpindi - The newly-posted SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf vowed on Thursday that a special mechanism would be adopted to control surging crimes in the city and to create a sense of security among the residents.

He said that no corruption would be tolerated and the corrupt personnel would be punished without exception. He added that media was playing a key role in highlighting the issues, including crimes, that are normally not reported or brought into the notice of police.

The SSP expressed these views during an introductory meeting with crime reporters at his office. SP Potohar Division Syed Ali Mehdi was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, the SSP assured that problems being faced by journalists would be resolved on priority basis. The SSP said that open courts would be held regularly to listen to public complaints against the police during which, he said, no political personality would be allowed to intervene into the police matters. “I will make all out efforts to bring a positive change in ‘Thana Culture’ so that crime victims can get speedy justice,” he pledged.

The SSP directed the station house officers of all police stations to launch a special drive against land mafia, gamblers, drug sellers and brothel houses and submit their progress reports with his office on regular basis. He said that he would pay surprise visits to police stations to review the performance of police officers and their subordinates. He directed media manager of police department to keep in touch with media men and share crime dairy with them on daily basis.

The SHOs should avoid corruption and behave with the crime victims politely or else strict action would be taken against them, he said. “It is true that I have no power to remove any SHO from his post in case of his involvement in corruption or any illegal activity but what I can do is that I will put the SHO behind the lock up,” he said. He also directed the police officers to improve their performance as, he said, the current crime rate was high.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali appreciated the role of media in highlighting injustices in the society. He said that the police had launched a special drive against kite flying and had recovered thousands of kites and twines during raids in various parts of the city.

On a query, the SSP said that the police would soon arrest the killer of a local journalist-cum-government school teacher Raja Muneeb. He added that raids were being carried out to nab the culprits involved in attacking and torturing another journalist Pervaiz Aasi.

