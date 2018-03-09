KARACHI - Paramedical staff completely boycotted duties in hospitals in protest against non-approval of health professionals allowance by Sindh Health Department on Thursday.

OPD services of Sindh government hospitals across the province remain suspended. The paramedics under the banner of Paramedical Staff Joint Action Committee boycotted their duties in Sindh’s largest teaching hospital.

OPD, lab, pharmacy, operation theaters and other services remained closed. The paramedical staff of Lyari General Hospital staged a protest rally that started from the Lyari Hospital and culminated at the Karachi Press Club. The protesters were led by Babar Khan, Iqbal Ansari and others.

The OPD services in Child Hospital North Karachi, New Karachi Hospital, Liaquatabad Hospital, Saudabad Hospital and others healthcare facilities were also disturbed owing to the protest of employees.

Around 200 paramedics working in various hospitals of Karachi and other parts of the province once again gathered outside the Karachi Press Club and staged a sit-in.

The supreme council members of Paramedical Joint Action Committee Sindh Akhlaq Ahmed Khan, Suleman Memon, Shareef Palari,Ismail Jiskani and Qayum Marwat were also present. The boycott of employees badly affected patient care in public sector hospitals of Karachi.

The representatives of Sindh Doctors Joint Committee led by Dr Abdul Razaq Rajper, Dr Muhammad Ali Thalu, Dr Bashir Memon and others visited the Karachi Press Club.

They expressed sympathy with protesting paramedical staff and demanded the Sindh government to approve the health professionals’ allowance for the paramedics.