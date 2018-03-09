LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the PML-N government is working hard to make the country economically self reliant and strong.

“Solid economy of a state gets it a respectable place among nations. The development and progress the country achieved during the PML-N government is self speaking and a response to those political opponents who made claims of ‘change’ but miserably failed to practically do anything,” the chief minister said while talking to party legislators who called on him here on Thursday.

The chief minister said the PML-N government was fully committed to making the country prosperous and self reliant. “The agenda of national development is being taken forward with speed by utilizing the indigenous resources. The PML-N government has taken revolutionary measures to improve the quality of life of people and these steps have no match in the 70-years national history,” he said.

Shehbaz said that a culture of institutional transparency had been promoted in the province. “Transparent use of every penny has been ensured through quality, speed and transparency in development schemes,” he said. He said that a record had been set by completing energy and other projects in a record period of time. Punjab is leading the development journey, he said. The credit goes to PML-N that it has brought the country out of darkness of loadshedding. The government has made practical steps for development and prosperity of the people, he added.

The chief minister said that Niazi Sahib must know that change does not come through falsehood; it comes through continued hard work for public service. “The claimants of change are totally devoid of passion for public service and Niazi and the party have done nothing except telling lies, taking U-turns and doing negative politics. The bad condition of KP is before all of us and the elements impeding the journey of development and wasting precious time of the nation through sit-ins will not escape public accountability. What Niazi Sahib has sown, he will have to reap it in the elections of 2018. Everything will be crystal clear in this election as defeat of elements wasting the time of the nation and telling lies is like a writing on the wall. Despite hurdles created by the opponents, we have not let the journey of development to stop. People have given a lesson to those who have obstructed the process of wellbeing of the masses in by-elections. People will again hold accountability of these elements in the elections of 2018 as the sit-in group has been ashamed in the by-elections. Had Niazi Sahib and his cronies not obstructed the process of development, they would not have been ashamed in public court. He said that spate of baseless allegations and mendacity has exposed the real face of Niazi Sahib and the one who claims about bringing change in the country should also review his negative behaviour.

Separately, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and shared views on different health projects and the present day political issues.