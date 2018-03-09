Islamabad - Golra police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two suspects in a girl’s murder case — a day after the incident took place in sector F-12.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when passersby noticed the girl inside a hut located in a deserted slum, according to the police. The police shifted the body of Samreen (12) daughter of Muhammad Adil to PIMS for autopsy and other medical formalities. The girl was apparently raped and murdered. The police said it has taken into custody two suspects, Haider and Usman whose DNA tests will be conducted and matched with the medical report of the victim. Haider was arrested the same day while police said that Usman has been traced after raids at different locations of the city. The police are waiting for the autopsy report. Meanwhile, family members and other people of the area staged a protest demonstration against the incident in F-11 markaz.

Holding placards, a group of around 30 protesters chanted slogans against the incident and demanded the authorities to provide justice to the victim’s family.

According to police, following information about the murder in Golra area, SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi constituted special teams under supervision of SP Sadar Amir Khan Niazi and SP Investigation Zubair Ahmad Shaikh. These teams including SDPO Sadar, Ghulam Muhammad Baqir, SHO Golra Tanveer Abbasi, Inspector Riaz Ahmad Homicide Investigation Unit and others succeeded in arresting the alleged killers.