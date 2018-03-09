ISLAMABAD: Pollen count has increased up to 1,427 per cubic meter of air in the capital as assessed on Thursday.

According to an official, paper mulberry pollen counted in Sector E-8 was 638, in F-10, the count was 407, in G-6, 920 and H-8, 1,308 per cubic meter of air which is considered too high. The official said that the weather is expected to remain clear and dry during the next few days due to which pollen concentration is likely to further increase.

In Islamabad, the pollen producing species are mainly pines, grasses, cannabis and paper mulberry. Among them, paper mulberry pollen has the largest concentration in the capital and its peak season matches with March.

According to Dr Arif Majeed, if someone is allergic to dust mites, he or she needs to wash his or her bedding in hot water once a week, get new pillows, use dust mite covers on pillows and mattress and vacuum regularly. “If pollen is a problem, you should avoid being outside on high-pollen-count days and keep the windows closed as well as use air conditioning in your home and car,” he said.

“Pollen count is highest in the morning and rain helps to lower pollen counts, so keep these factors in mind when planning outdoor activities,” he advised.–APP

RPO directs arranging refresher workshops for IOs

RAWALPINDI: RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja directed district police officers and superintendents of police to arrange refresher workshops with practical training for investigation officers for enhancing their performance.

Addressing a meeting of senior police officers of Rawalpindi Division held here to review crime rate and police operations against criminals, proclaimed offenders, gamblers and drug traffickers, he said that all out efforts should be made to net the POs and criminals.

The RPO directed police officers, particularly of Chakwal and Attock districts, to accelerate raids to enhance recovery of stolen goods. He instructed the police officers to take strict action against brothel houses and drug peddlers.

The RPO directed the DPOs and SPs to listen to complaints of the people and supervise follow up activities to resolve the cases so that relief could be provided to the aggrieved parties.–APP