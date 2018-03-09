SHIKARPUR - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) former defense minister and MNA Aftab Shahban Mirani has said that the PPP is trying to improve the socio-economic life of the people.

He was addressing as chief guest at Vocational Institute Boys during a ceremony held on Thursday. Mirani said that the government is paying special attention towards the promotion of technical education specially in order to enable the youth to seek jobs and earn the livelihood for their families.

He said the PPP wanted to reduce the poverty and improve the socio-economic life of the people through adopting the “Skill Development” policy under the Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Youth Development Program (BBSYDP).

He called for the youth to elicit benefit from technical education or training system which was introduced in the technical institutions to overcome the unemployment problems.

Mirani announced to donate thirty computers’ for Vocational Institute Boys with the support of funds which would be provided by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He distributed certificates and toolkits amongst the students who passed three months technical training in electrician, welding and short course of computer.

A large number of students and party workers were on the occasion.