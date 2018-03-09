KASUR - Majority of private schools across Kasur district lack requisite security measures worrying parents concerned about their children’s security.

The private schools management had been ordered to ensure foolproof security on the premises of their institutions. The government had bound the schools’ management to deploy security guards at school gates, install CCTV cameras and razor wire on the boundary walls of schools.

However, the survey conducted by this correspondent revels that all these orders have been consigned to dustbin. There is seen no security guard at main gates of the schools. Buildings of various schools lack CCTV cameras and fencing on their boundary walls.

Besides management of these schools, the situation also calls performance of the administration and police into question as they are officially tasked with providing security to educational institutions in their jurisdiction.

Political, social and religious figures of the district urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the grave situation and bind the schools’ administration to arrange requisite security measures on the premises of schools.

WAITING SHED TURNED

INTO WASTE DUMP

The waiting shed of Kasur Railway Station has been turned into a waste dump due to negligence of the authorities concerned. Stray dogs are witnessed roaming in the waiting shed. The station is littered with garbage and stray dogs’ excretion. It irks the passengers waiting for the train. Moreover, they are forced to sit outside the waiting shed because it lacks benches. Locals demanded the railway authorities ensure cleanliness and repair to the railway station.

SHUTDOWN

Local druggists observed a shutdown as protest against the government for not amending Drug Act 2017. Office-bearers of the Chemist and Druggist Association demanded the government stop, “what they said”, the economic repression and murder of traders. They warned the government of massive protests otherwise. People, on the other hand, had to suffer a great ordeal as the medical stores across the district remained closed the whole day.

ROBBED

Dacoits robbed a citizen of cash, cell phone and other valuables in Teh Sheikhum police precincts here the other day.

According to the police, Saim along with his father Afzal was on the way back home in a car from a marriage ceremony. Near Teh Sheikhum, two suspects riding a motorbike intercepted them at gunpoint and deprived them of Rs600,000, a cell phone and other valuables. The police registered a case and were investigating.

INJURED

A man was injured in a traffic accident in Phoolnagar Saddr. Akmal was on the way to Lahore after purchasing some goods from Okara. Near Phoolnagar Bypass, he was hit by a trailer and sustained critical injuries. He was shifted to hospital for treatment.