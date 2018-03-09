LAHORE - PTI’s central Punjab leaders Thursday announced to move the court against the new delimitations which, according to them, had been carved out in favor of the ruling PML-N.

Addressing a news conference here, PTI leaders, Murad Raas, Shoiab Siddique, Dr Nousheen Hamid and Ayesha Ch alleged that constituencies and localities with PTI’s vote bank had been included in other constituencies.

Murad Raas said that NA-122, the constituency from where PTI chief Imran Khan had contest 2013 general elections, had been totally wiped out from the scene. He added that the Zaman Park area, where the PTI chief lived, had been excluded from NA-122.

“Besides challenging the new delimitations in the court, the PTI will also agitate the issue in the Assemblies and the streets”, he affirmed.

Shoaib Siddique said that his party also had its reservations over the voters’ lists which, according to him, contained thousands of bogus votes. “Votes of people living in Model Town since 40 years have been transferred to Shahdra”, he noted, adding that 25 per cent votes of a union council in Lahore were missing.

He informed reporters that he had several meetings with the provincial election commissioner in this regard, but the necessary corrections had not been made as yet. Siddique said that PTI will not allow the Election Commission to hold the coming elections on the basis of electoral rolls in their present form.

PTI leader further alleged that the ruling PML-N was making preparations to rig the upcoming elections on the pattern of 2013 elections.