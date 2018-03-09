GUJRANWALA - PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz said that no one can disqualify Nawaz Sharif as the latter lives in the hearts of the people.

He reviewed the arrangements for the public meeting to be addressed by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on March 11 at Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala.

Hamza said PML-N under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif will make the country according to the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said CPEC was an historical project of Nawaz Sharif, and the PML-N victories in bye-polls and Senate elections show that Nawaz Sharif is still living in the hearts of the people.

He said that during last five years transparent and sustainable development has been made by the present government and no matter how big obstacle is 2018 would be year of lion which would defeat all other parties.

Hamza Shahbaz said that bye elections of Chakwal, Lodhraan and Sargodha have proved that Nawaz Sharif can be declared ineligible but cannot be diminished away from the hearts of Pakistanis. He said that it is the credit of Mian Nawaz Sharif that including ending of load shedding all promises have been fulfilled well before time. He said that for the time in history Rs42 billion investment from China has been brought in Pakistan and infrastructure is now more developed which has improved living standard of common man.

Hamza Shahbaz said that local bodies had great importance in the democratic system and after getting fresh mandate these institutions would be made more strong and more funds and powers would be allocated to the councilors. He said that there is is no short cut to the popularity and everyone has to serve the masses to become leader.

Hamza Shahbaz criticised Imran Khan on abusing while standing on container and said that this style of politics can never groom someone as leader.

He met traders of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and assured to solve their problems. He also held a meeting with Ulema & Mashaikh and Women Wing of PML(N) Gujranwala. A delegation of lawyers also met Hamza Shahbaz while two delegations of PML(N) Youth Wing were also in the meeting with him. Hamza Shahbaz said that due to the strong policies of the government situation in Karachi has become normal and violence has ended. He said that terrorism is also going to be finished and country is on the path to progress and prosperity day by day.

Federal Minister Khurram Dastagir in his address said that Chief Minister Punjab Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif has obliged Gujranwala in many ways and citizens of this city would come in large number on March 11 at Jinnah Stadium to give this debt back. In his tour to Gujranwala a large number of youth gave a warm welcome to Hamza Shahbaz and chanted slogans in his favor. Women Councillors were also present in the meeting who assured their full participation on 11th March in the public meeting of Chief Minister Punjab.