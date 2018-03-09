Quetta Gladiators Hassan Khan said that before he arrived on the crease to face Multan's bowling attack, he knew that he would finish the game.

I just had one thing in mind that it’s not a big run chase and I could finish the game. PSL is a big platform for the youngsters to showcase their talent. Thankful to Almighty for letting me achieve success for my team in the important match.

Multan Sultans'

Umar Gul assured that Pakistan's cricket authorities are impartial to everyone and offer justified opportunities to every player.

No door is closed to any of the players. All the selectors, all of the PCB say anyone who performs, who is fit … anyone can be called anytime, as per requirement, in whatever format. Therefore, in my mind, I know I have to keep myself fit and perform and bowl because whoever performs well gets the chance.

Quetta Gladiators Sarfraz dedicated the victory over Multan to mentor Sir Vivian Richards who turned 66 on Wednesday.

No better present for Viv Richards. The way he motivates the team, it's his confidence which gives us the motivation. Such close wins definitely boost the morale of a team. We needed luck today. There were critical

big-hits from 2-3 different players at the death.

Shoaib Malik was disappointed after the loss of his team but credited Gladiators for not giving up.

There is disappointment, but we know how to leave it on the ground. We're all professionals. Credit to Quetta. They fought hard. Momentum ebbed and flowed but they batted well under pressure. You get to learn about your mistakes from every loss. We bowled a couple of no-balls which didn't help. Compared to yesterday, there was a bit more dew, but not so much that you couldn't grip the ball.