TOBA TEK SINGH - Women workers and their children took out a rally to mark the International Women Day. It was led by Pakistan Bhatta Mazdoor Union leader Begum Sajida Perveen.

The participants were women who work in carpet factories and at brick kilns. They marched on different roads and at Shahbaz Chowk, the women leaders said in their speeches that factory owners and the kiln owners were not paying the wages to the women as fixed by the Punjab government.

They announced that women workers and their families will votes to only such candidates in upcoming 2018 general election as will promise the solution to the problems faced by the women workers.