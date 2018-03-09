ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to indict Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudry in a contempt of court case on March 14. A three-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan heard the contempt case against Talal. The bench decided to frame charges against the minister at the next hearing. At the last hearing on Tuesday, Chaudhry appeared before the court where his counsel, Kamran Murtaza, said Chaudhry submitted his response to the court's show-cause notice.