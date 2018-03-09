HAFIZABAD - The allottees of new grain market Madhrianwala road Hafizabad have protested against the demolition of their shops in violation of the Lahore High Court orders.

Led by Naeemullah Langah, the aggrieved allottees raised slogans against the administration for flouting the orders of the LHC by demolishing their shops thus inflecting huge financial loss and mental agony to them. They said that they were lawful allottees of the shops but due to some reasons there was a dispute between them and the market committee Hafizabad. Thereupon the allottees filed a writ petition in Lahore High Court to stop the Market Committee so that they could construct the shops over the allotted plots in the market. The LHC granted them stay order and they constructed the shops over the plots. The allottees showed the order of the LHC to the administration but they raided the grain market on Wednesday with cranes and other machinery to demolish the shops.

But on their request, they left the market but along with heavy police contingent again raided the market Thursday morning and demolished the shops. Consequently, they were inflected huge financial loss. The traders demanded compensation from the government.