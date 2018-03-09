HAFIZABAD - The shabby condition of family parks near Degree College for Boys and Sagar Road have fully exposed the indifferent attitude of the officials and departments concerned, said Saira Afzal Tarar, the federal ministers for health services.

She visited both the parks and reprimanded the caretakers of both the parks over their lethargic attitude in maintaining the parks. She said, “We do not need such officers as are not prepared to perform their duties for which they were being paid out of national exchequer.” She warned that further indifferent attitude would not be tolerated. She directed the MC Hafizabad Chairman to ensure facilities according to the prescribed standard and ensure better sanitary conditions in the parks.

The minister also called upon the members of the civil society to play their role for the betterment of the parks. The minister astonished to see the heaps of filth and garbage dumped near the Government Girls Model School and strictly ordered the civic authorities to remove it immediately at far off place to relieve the students and teachers from the foul smell from the piles of filth.

Likewise, Secretary Regional/District Transport Authority Aqsa Riaz warned the transporters not to overcharge the passengers. She asked the and bus/v an stand owners that she would show zero tolerance in case anyone found realising more than the fixed fares and overloading in the vehicles.

She challaned 4,400 public transport vehicles plying on different inter-district routes and collected Rs1,120,700 as fine for violating different traffic rules during last two months. She also impounded 128 vehicles on the charge of operating without route permits and collected revenue of Rs5,91,250. She warned the transporters as well as owners of bus stands to desist from installing LPG cylinders otherwise they would be dealt with sternly.