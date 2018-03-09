KASUR - The Education Department terminated a grade 17 teacher for allegedly issuing fake degrees to over 50 people here the other day.

The department also wrote a letter to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for the registration of a case against the accused.

The education authorities were tipped off by Special Branch about the presence of a gang in Education Department allegedly involved in the issuance of fake degrees to people against stiff prices. The special branch report also revealed that many amongst those issued fake degrees had succeeded in getting government jobs. The education department formed an inquiry team to investigate the alleged irregularity. The team submitted a report that there was a grade 17 science teacher namely Hussain who had allegedly sold out fake degrees to over 50 people. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime at which the education department terminated him and wrote a letter to the ACE for the registration of a case against him.

FRIDAY AS HOLIDAY DEMANDED: The ban on all kind of business activities on Friday would bring the families of poor cart-pushers and vendors on the brink of starvation. “We will be forced to take to roads if Friday business ban is not withdrawn by traders.”

It was declared by Okara Fish Association president Nadeem Ansari and general secretary Ch Farhan during a press conference here the other day.

They blamed Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran for banning business of cart vendors in Saddr Bazaar, Kutchehry Bazaar, Rail Bazaar, Depalpur Road and other market places on Friday at the behest of cloth merchants. “If wealthy businessmen are fond of observing Friday as holiday; they have right to do so but they mustn’t impose their policies upon the poor cart vendors who cannot afford even a single holiday throughout a week,” they added.

They warned Anjuman-e-Tajran of shutdown if Friday business ban was not withdrawn.

FOUR MURDERERS JAILED FOR LIFE

A local court awarded life imprisonment to four murder accused on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, suspects Talib Hussain, Abid Hussain, Riaz and Riasat Ali, residents of Tandianwala tehsil had shot dead Afzal of the same village in 2012 over enmity.

Responding to the complaint of Aslam of 24GD village, Okara Saddr police arrested the accused, registered a case against them under section 302 ppc and produced them in the court.

In the light of evidence, Additional District and Sessions Judge Mushtaq Ahmad convicted the suspects for the crime and imprisoned them for life.