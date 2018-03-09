Lahore - Three matches will be contested today (Friday) in the Diamond Paints National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2018 here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) grounds.

In the first encounter of the day to be played at 11:30 am, Barry’s will face Army challenge. Barry’s team consists of Nafees Barry, Bilal Haye, Ramiro Zavaleta and Juan Maria Ginazu (Tito) while Army has Brig Zulfiqar Ali Baig, Major Omer Minhas, Mighuel Luis Duggan and Ignasio Negri in their squad.

Diamond Paints will vie against Master Paints Black in the second match of the day to be played at 2:00 pm. Diamond Paints team comprises Mir Huzaifa Ahmad, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, Taimur Ali Malik, Eulugio Celestino and Macos Araya while Master Paints Black team includes Sufi M Amir, Sufi M Haris, Gerardo Mazinni and Hissam Ali Hyder. The third and last encounter of the day will be played between Newage/BBJ Pipes and Rijas Aces/PAF. Newage/BBJ Pipes team consists of Adnan Jalil Azam, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Salvador Ulloa while Rijas Aces/PAF includes Faisal Shahzad/Irfan Sheikh, Salman Cheema, Juan Cruz Araya and Deigo Araya.

Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmad has said that polo is his love and passion, which is never ending. “The policy of Diamond Paints is to support and promote the sports. Every year, we sponsor polo events, and this year, it is a great honour for us to sponsor the biggest polo event of the Pakistan, which is associated with the name of our Quaid Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “Every team and individual prepare well for the premier polo activity with one aim to lift the coveted trophy in style. This make this mega event more grand, challenging and interesting one, that’s why a huge crowd always comes to witness such high-quality polo and enjoy the each and every moment of thrilling matches of the National Open,” he added.

About his team’s preparation for National Open, Mir Shoaib said: “Like other teams, Diamond Paints also worked really hard and not only tried to make the best combination for the premier polo event but we are also utilizing our best ponies with eyes on winning the trophy in great style.”