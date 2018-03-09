LAHORE - The Lahore Museum is hosting an exhibition at its Pakistan Movement Gallery to pay tribute to leading women of Pakistan.

Pictures of more than 120 women have been put on display at the museum. These women belong to politics, judiciary, showbiz and others walks of life. A section has also been allocated at the museum for women curators who contributed to development of galleries at the museum.

Lahore Museum Director Humayun Mazhar told the media that the exhibition would create soft image of the country and highlight the leading figures like Fatima Jinnah. “The exhibition on International Women’s Day highlights the fact that women in Pakistan have contributed a lot to prosperity of Pakistan,” he said.

Iffat Azeem, senior research officer at Lahore Museum, told The Nation the exhibition would continue for one month and it might be extend for another month.

“It depends on the public response. We have put in our efforts to make the gallery interactive for people,” she said.

A large number of visitors, college students, museums officials, including Asim Rizwan and Abbas Tabish, were also present

Provincial Minister for HR&MA Khalil Tahir Sindhu said the Punjab government was working on key human rights priority areas concerning women, including formulation of national policy guidelines on Gender Based Violence, reviewing discriminatory laws against women, establishment of new crisis centres and strengthening existing services at district, provincial and federal levels.

The minister said the Punjab government has taken several initiatives, including policy changes, legal reforms, access to justice and protection of women, children, minorities and vulnerable populations.

­Also, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) celebrated International Women's Day at its Head Office. A ceremony was held in this regard where women from all departments participated. Managing Director SNGPL Amjid Latif was the chief guest of the event. Managing Director, SNGPL along with female executives and staff cut the cake and paid homage to women from all walks of life and said that women meaningful participation at both domestic and office level is necessary for national development. He further said that SNGPL believes in policy of gender equality and provide equal opportunity to both men and women.

Company Secretary Wajiha Anwar, Chief Compliance Officer Zaib-un-Nisa, Chief Treasury Officer Kanwal Wazir and Dy. Chief Officer (Stores) Adeela Marzouk were also present on the occasion.