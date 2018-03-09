FAISALABAD- District Zakat Committee handed over cheques worth Rs75.198 million to seven govt vocational training institutes for providing financial assistance to the deserving students.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at DC office for distributing cheques to the heads of vocational training institutes.

The Punjab govt was following various welfare policies for the social protection of the poor and needy people, an officer said. He said that it was the government’s duty to help the deserving people for eliminating their deprivation. The deputy commissioner said, “We should take part in the welfare of the down trodden for bringing them into the main stream of the national development. The transparent distribution of zakat funds is not only our official duty but also it is a great noble deed for seeking the blessing of Allah Almighty.”

He urged the heads of the vocational training institutes to provide financial assistance to the deserving students without delay. He advised the management of vocational training institutes to introduce advance trades of professional skills to cope with the challenges in economic field besides raising the capacity of trainees and performance of the institutions. He appreciated the performance of the District Zakat Committee for fair and transparent distribution of zakat funds in different heads.

Chairman of District Zakat Committee Nazir Hussain said that zakat funds of more than one billion rupees were being distributed for the help of deserving widows, imparting technical education, provision of medicines, self employment scheme, dowry fund and other welfare schemes.