DUBAI - The world's tallest bowler, Muhammad Irfan, said Wednesday that his fitness has been improving in the past year, since he started taking advice from Multan Sultan mentor and cricket veteran Wasim Akram .

"The fitness and diet tips Wasim bhai has been giving me have helped me gain my form again. I plan to use them to my advantage and focus more on T20 and one-day (ODI) cricket," Irfan said when asked if he was planning to quit ODI cricket. Speaking about the match between the Sultans and the Gladiators, Irfan said that defending a small total is hard but he and his teammates tried their best in the field.