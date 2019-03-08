Share:

ISLAMABAD - A week-long “11th Anniversary Exhibition” was started here at Gallery 6 Islamabad on Friday to continue till March 15.

Managing Partner Lakson Investments Faisal Aftab was the chief guest in the opening ceremony of exhibition.

The artwork, paintings, prints and sculptures of prominent artists were displayed in week-long exhibition.

The artists work displayed includes Abid Hasan Abrar Ahmed, Akram Spaul Ali Kazim, AQ Arif Aqeel Solangi, Arjumand Faisel, AR Nagori, AS Rind, Bin Qalandar, Farrukh Shahab, Ghulam Rasul Hajra Mansoor, Iqbal Hussain, Imran Hunzai, Irfan Gul Dahri, Mansoor Rahi, Mansur Aye, Matloob Baig Moazzam Ali, Maqsood Ali, Mehr Afroz, Mughees Riaz, Mobina Zuberi, Naiza Khan and others.

Omar Farid, Riaz Rafi, RM Naeem, Sadaf Naeem, Sadequain, Salman Farooqi, Shahla Rafi, Tassaduq Sohail Usman Ghauri and Wasil Shahid.

Gallery 6 is the private art gallery in Islamabad. Since its inception in 2008, the gallery has held more than 60 exhibitions locally and internationally.