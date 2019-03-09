Share:

MIRPUR - At least 12 centres of the banned religious organisations have been sealed in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) in the wake of the recent drive against such outfits in various parts of the country under the National Action Plan (NAP).

This was disclosed by AJK Inspector General of Police (IGP) Salah ud din Mahsood while talking to the journalists here on Friday.

DIG Police Mirpur Range Sardar Gulfraz Khan, SSP Kotli Raja Irfan Salim, SSP Mirpur Riaz Bukhari, SP Bhimbher Mirza Zahid and other senior police officers of all the three districts were also present on this occasion.

It may be added that five of the sealed centres of the banned organisations were located in Kotli district of Mirpur division.

The police, the IGP continued, had set the target of sealing centres of 13 banned outfits , operating under different names in various parts of AJK territory under the National Action Plan in line with the identical operation against the reported functioning of identical banned organisations in different parts of Pakistan.

Mehsood said that the NAP was being strictly implemented in AJK like rest of the country and none of the banned extremist religious outfit would be allowed to operate with any other name.

Responding to various queries of the media men, the IGP said that police force was being equipped and furnished with required latest means to ensure it a vibrant force harmonious to the needs of the modern age for the safety of life and property of the masses and to eliminate the anti-social elements from their roots in the State.

Underlining his priorities for the reformation through enhancing the professional capabilities of the AJK police, the IGP said that although the overall law and order situation and exemplary peaceful environment prevails in AJK, yet close liaison between police and the masses and the bilateral mutual cooperation to discourage crimes and to maintain complete peace and order would be atop his priorities.

In this connection he assured to manage direct access of the masses to his (IGP) office as well as the district police chiefs in all AJK districts by the needy regarding any grievance or problem.

The IGP said that besides restoring the trust and confidence of the masses in the police, transparency in due service of the force would be established through police-citizen interaction through open-kutcheries like special meetings in all AJK districts.

He revealed that under the spirit to ensure the swift service of the police to the needy and to invite the public opinion about the performance of the force, special Information Technology Cells would soon be set up initially at the Divisional headquarters and later at the district level across AJK.

Mahsood underlined that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was being inked for ensuring the quick due response of the police to the common aspirant in a transparent manner.