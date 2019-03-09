Share:

LONDON - Afghanistan interpreters who relocated to the United Kingdom (UK) will be eligible to join family members under new rules announced by the Home Secretary the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP on Thursday.

A statement of the UK Home office issued here Friday said that under current arrangements, the interpreters and their families were required to travel to the UK at the same time for the family members to qualify for their relocation.

New rules will make it easier for family members of Afghan interpreters, who served alongside British troops to join them in the UK.

The changes, which take effect on April 6, remove this requirement so eligible partners and children of interpreters still in Afghanistan, who were part of the family before the interpreter relocated, will be able to travel separately.

The UK government has already supported over 430 interpreters along with their family members to be relocated in the UK, over 1,200 people in total.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said “Afghan interpreters who served alongside British soldiers played a vital part in our fight against the Taliban.

We owe these unsung heroes a huge debt of gratitude for their service. That is why we are making it even easier for them to build their future here in the UK with their loved ones”.

The changes mean that eligible family members will no longer have to apply to come to the UK under the family migration rules, which include English language requirements and the minimum income threshold.

This follows the Home Secretary’s announcement in May 2018 that the interpreters could apply for settlement free of charge.

British armed forces in Helmand Province were supported by 7,000 locally employed civilians, about half of whom worked as interpreters.

Where people choose to marry or start a relationship after relocating to the UK, their partner can apply for a visa under the usual family migration rules, the UK government statement said.

Japan’s service sector sentiment improves in Feb

TOKYO (Xinhua): Sentiment in Japan’s service sector improved in February from a month earlier, owing to warmer weather encouraging spending, a Cabinet Office survey showed Friday.

The monthly Economy Watchers survey’s diffusion index, in which a score of more than 50 means people view current economic conditions in a positive light, rose 1.9 points from January to 47.5, marking the first increase in three months, the Cabinet Office said.

Based on the latest survey, the Cabinet Office upgraded its assessment of sentiment stating that it “continues to be on a moderate recovery track,” from a previous assessment stating that recovery was in a “lull”.

Retailers working in fashion and department stores said that warmer weather had prompted consumers to spend on clothes for spring, while those working for real estate firms noted that home sales had increased as buyers were keen to purchase before October’s consumption tax hike to 10 percent.

The Cabinet Office went on to say, however, that conditions in the service sector would worsen in the coming months, with the sentiment index for coming economic conditions dropping 0.5 point from a month earlier to 48.9.

The Economy Watchers Survey asks business-cycle sensitive workers their thoughts on existing and future economic conditions to provide the government with a detailed picture of economic trends in Japan.

Segments of the economy surveyed include sectors such as retail, restaurant service, and taxi driving, and the monthly report serves as both a consumer confidence indicator and a leading indicator for the rest of the economy.

While the survey showed that sentiment has improved in February, the reading remaining below the boom-or-bust 50 line, means that, overall, more people polled felt conditions had worsened in comparison to the previous three months.

The survey was conducted between Feb. 25 and 28, and polled 2,050 workers across Japan.