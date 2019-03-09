Share:

Ajax forward David Neres has been drafted into Brazil's squad for friendlies against Panama and the Czech Republic, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CFB) said on Friday.

The uncapped 22-year-old replaces Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, who was cut from the squad after suffering an ankle injury in the Spanish side's 4-1 home defeat to Ajax in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday.

Neres was one of Ajax's best players at the Bernabeu, scoring a goal and wowing fans with an inventive dribbling manoeuvre in a one-on-one duel with Dani Carvajal.

"They are two young talents who have achieved prominence in championships of high competitiveness and were called up because of their performances in recent matches," team coordinator Edu Gaspar said in a statement.

"We are a committee that is close to the players and I made a point of calling them to welcome David and wish Vinicius a speedy recovery."

Brazil will meet Panama in Porto, Portugal, on March 23 and the Czech Republic in Prague three days later.

The matches will provide one of the last chances for Brazil head coach Tite to test his players before he names his squad for the Copa America.