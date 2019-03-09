Share:

RAWALPINDI : Former Minister for Transport Azad Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Abdul Salam Butt who died due to cardiac arrest was buried in Saudi Arabia, said his son here on Friday.

Talking to APP, Rashid Butt said that his father had gone to Makkah for performing Umrah.

He told that on Friday when he completed his Umrah ritual, he died due to sudden heart attack and was laid to rest in Makkah city graveyard.

His Ghaibana Namaz–i-Janaza would be offered in Rawalpindi City within a week, he added.

Meanwhile, former Media Adviser to Yousaf Raza Gilani, Mian Khurram Rasool, Nasir Mir, Zamurad Khan, Sohail Mukhtar and Tahir Gondal condoled with the bereaved family stating that late Abdul Salam Butt, was a devoted PPP worker and rendered invaluable services for democracy and well-being of the people of his area.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His infinite blessings upon the departed soul and grant courage to the members of the bereaved family to bear this immense loss with fortitude.