Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday continued to witness bearish trend as KSE 100-index fell by 343.87 points (0.88 percent) to close at 38,950.23 points. On Friday, the market opened with 39,294 points, bounced by 28 points during the first hour of the business, taking the total index to 39,322 points. During some day hours, the markets moved down and index decreased by 182 and later by 366 points, taking the total index to 38,927 points. The second session also started with negative trend and market lost 368 and later 390 points which takes the index to 38,903 points. Overall after the first hour of business the market kept moving in negative drift which continued till the end and 100 index closed with negative 343 points.

The KSE 30 index and KSE all shares index also witnessed the negative trends and decreased by 203.30 and 137.27 points, closing at 18,580.37 and 28,520.20 points respectively. In overall 38,816 trades, a total of 73,984,760 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs3.757 billion. Out of 333 companies, share prices of 69 companies recorded increase while 237 companies registered decrease whereas 27 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were World Call Telecom with a volume of 12,473,000 and price per share of 1.32, Bank of Punjab with the volume of 6,658,500 and per share price of 13.86 and Pak Stock Exchange with a volume of 6,619,000 and price per share of 18.21. The top advancer was Philip Morris Pak with the increase of Rs148.99 per share, closing at 3128.89 while the Bata Pak was runner up with the increase of Rs87.54, closing at 1838.45.