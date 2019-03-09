Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday to enquire about his health

The Punjab Home Department has permitted the PPP chairman to meet the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo jailed at Kot Lakhpat jail after approving his formal request for the meeting.

The Home Department also informed the PPP leadership regarding the development.

Spokesperson to Punjab Chief Minister, Shahbaz Gill, said in his statement that Bilawal will be allowed to meet Sharif in accordance with jail regulations. The spokesperson clarified that the Punjab government has no objections over the meeting and it issued directives to jail administration in this regards.

Sources said that the PPP chairman wanted to meet the imprisoned PML-N supremo today but it was postponed following Bilawal’s busy schedule.

Earlier in the day, the PPP chairman forwarded a formal application to the Punjab home department seeking permission of the authorities to meet Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo on Saturday (today).

It was stated in the letter that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted to inquire about the health of Nawaz Sharif. Other leaders will also accompany Bilawal during the meeting which includes Qamar Zaman Kaira, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Jamil Soomro, the letter stated.