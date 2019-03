Share:

LAHORE- A 12-year-old boy died when a car ran over him on the Raiwind Road early Friday, rescue workers said. The deceased was identified by police as Khateeb, a local resident.

An eyewitness told the police that the boy was trying to cross the road when a speedy car hit him from the back side. As a result, he died on the spot. The car driver managed to escape from the scene.

The police handed over the body to the family and were investigating the incident.