Pakistan's airspace will remain closed for all transit flights till March 11, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Saturday.

The CAA released a new notification as per which the opening of Pakistan's airspace has been delayed till 3pm on March 11 (Monday). In a notification a day earlier, the aviation authority had announced that transit flights will be allowed to resume operations from 3pm today.

However, the new notification stated that the airspace has been closed for all overflying flights from east to west and west to east till 3pm on March 11 while some transit flights between the north and south of Pakistan's airspace have been permitted to fly over some routes.

Further, Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan and Sukkur airports which were set to reopen today will remain closed till March 11 as well.

For entry and exit into and out of Pakistan, only specific airspace can be used, the notification added.

Airports across Pakistan where flight operations were resumed earlier this week will continue to operate as per schedule till 5am on March 15. Flight operations at Karachi, Multan, Chitral, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and Faisalabad airports will run as per schedule till 5am on March 15.