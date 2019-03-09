Share:

LAHORE (PR) CarFirst, Pakistan’s leading used cars online auction, and trading platform, launched its Apprenticeship Program nationwide in January 2019, a training program for mechanical engineering students who have a keen interest in the automobile industry. Over 500 individuals across Pakistan applied for the program’s first season. After receiving an overwhelming response, CarFirst is back with the second season of its Apprenticeship Program in Karachi. The apprenticeship program will run for 8 weeks focusing on developing core business understanding and practical training which may lead to a permanent job offer at CarFirst.

The apprentices will be taught under the direct supervision of CarFirst’s Commercial Head. Individuals in Karachi can apply for this program through CarFirst’s Career Portal www.careers.carfirst.com. Applications for the program will close on the 24th of March 2019.