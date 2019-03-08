Share:

Lahore-Like other parts of the world, International Women’s Day was marked across Punjab on Friday. Government and non-government organisations hosted seminars, discussions and conferences to mark the day.

Iqbal Town SP (Investigation) Shazia Sarwar led a rally of policewomen who marched from Lahore Press Club to Charing Cross in front of the Punjab Assembly building. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans about International Women’s Day and women’s rights.

Women’s services, rights and importance in the society were highlighted at the rally. SP Shazia Sarwar said on this occasion that every member of the society would have to play his/her role to protect women’s rights. Bedari Foundation Punjab Coordinator Irum Fatima also took part in the rally.

In a related development, the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, celebrated International Women’s Day at Rescue Headquarters here on Friday and paid tribute to women rescuers.

Speaking on the occasion, PES Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer praised women rescue officers’ efforts and services and their contribution to building safer communities in Pakistan. A ceremony was also held in recognition of women rescuers’ services at the Emergency Service at Rescue Headquarters, Thokar Niaz Beg.

Deeba Shahnaz Akhtar, head of Community Safety and Information; Rouqia Bano Javed, controller of examinations at the Emergency Services Academy; Tahira Khan, Chiniot district officer, Sumera Liaquet, social welfare officer; senior officers from the Headquarters and the Academy and women rescuers attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Rescue Service DG Dr Rizwan said, “The historic day demands that we pledge to bring change in our approach and behaviour and give women the due respect.”

He said that respect for women and protection of their rights are part of the Islamic teachings, adding that Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is a role model for all Muslims because he laid stress on protection of women’s rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of Community and Information Deeba Shahnaz Akthar said that Pakistani women were talented and had a lot of potential to work with dignity. They have proved themselves in all walks of life, she said.

At the end, the Rescue DG gave appreciation certificates to female staff in recognition of their contribution to the emergency services.

Separately, a seminar was organised here on Friday to celebrate International Women’s Day. The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Agahe Pakistan and Punjab Library Foundation organised the seminar at Quaid-i-Azam Library.

BISP Punjab Director (Headquarters) Amina Bashir, Human Rights Department Punjab Director Rabia Usman, Punjab Library Foundation Deputy Director Rehman Asif and Iqbal Academy Director Dr Tahir Hameed were guests at the seminar.

The speakers paid tribute to the services of women in all spheres of life and motivated them to increase their participation in development of the country.

Amina Bashir said that practical steps were being taken to empower women, adding that financial assistance was being provided to needy women through the BISP to overcome poverty. Later, a walk was organised and a cake was cut on the premises of Bagh-e-Jinnah to mark the day.